Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) Shares Sold by Cortina Asset Management LLC

Cortina Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,091 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pra Group were worth $12,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Pra Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pra Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pra Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Pra Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Pra Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRAA. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of PRAA traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,691. Pra Group Inc has a 12-month low of $22.62 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.67.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Pra Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $245.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pra Group Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

