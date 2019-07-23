Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.05). Precision Drilling posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.02). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Precision Drilling.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

PDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 target price on Axalta Coating Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine cut Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of STEP Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.65.

Shares of PDS stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,060. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.80. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $4.12. The company has a market cap of $508.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDS. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 529,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 316,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Featured Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Precision Drilling (PDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.