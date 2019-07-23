PressOne (PRS) 1-Day Volume Hits $39,465.00

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. During the last week, PressOne has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. PressOne has a market cap of $13.38 million and $39,465.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PressOne token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0470 or 0.00000458 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00297351 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009762 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.32 or 0.01720301 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000858 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00116213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00023233 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000690 BTC.

About PressOne

PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. The official website for PressOne is press.one/en.

PressOne Token Trading

PressOne can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PressOne should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PressOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

