Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by First United Bank Trust

First United Bank Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 320,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,149,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,129,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,519,000 after acquiring an additional 326,075 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.88. 1,162,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,574. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Prudential Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $106.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.47.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.14). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PRU. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Barrick Gold to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.59.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

