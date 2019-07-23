Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $12,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 74.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $51,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 515.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho set a $31.00 target price on shares of Evolus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hi-Crush Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.33.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, insider Mark Guinan sold 73,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,902,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 244,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $24,456,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 457,614 shares in the company, valued at $45,761,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 365,144 shares of company stock worth $36,276,530 over the last quarter. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DGX traded up $5.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.38. 2,650,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,153. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12 month low of $78.95 and a 12 month high of $112.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.07.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

