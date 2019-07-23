Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.72

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.72 and traded as high as $13.44. Qurate Retail Inc Series A shares last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 118,815 shares traded.

QRTEA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Qurate Retail Inc Series A news, Director John C. Malone acquired 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $9,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory B. Maffei acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,144,568 shares of company stock worth $14,292,546 in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,611,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,628,000 after purchasing an additional 679,691 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,078,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,170,000 after purchasing an additional 49,418 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,069,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,011,000 after purchasing an additional 45,829 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,302,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,938,000 after purchasing an additional 121,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

