Ramsay Health Care Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:RHC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ramsay Health Care Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:RHC) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $70.69. Ramsay Health Care Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs shares last traded at $71.53, with a volume of 304,289 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$72.15.

Ramsay Health Care Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs Company Profile (ASX:RHC)

Ramsay Health Care Limited provides health care services to public and private patients. The company's health care services comprise day surgery procedures and complex surgeries, as well as psychiatric care and rehabilitation services. It operates approximately 235 hospitals and day surgery facilities with approximately 25,000 beds in Australia, the United Kingdom, France, Indonesia, Malaysia, Maldives, and Italy.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Ramsay Health Care Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramsay Health Care Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.