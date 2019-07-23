Raymond James Analysts Give E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) a $57.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a $57.00 price target on E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ETFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut YY from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 price target on United Rentals and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Compass Point set a $52.00 target price on E*TRADE Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. E*TRADE Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.64.

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

Shares of ETFC stock traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $48.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,604,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,170. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.85. E*TRADE Financial has a 12 month low of $40.41 and a 12 month high of $62.12.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.35 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 36.75%. E*TRADE Financial’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that E*TRADE Financial will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is 14.40%.

In related news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 41,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $1,988,827.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,061.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in E*TRADE Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,565,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,852,000 after acquiring an additional 229,900 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,660,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,367,000 after buying an additional 567,628 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,020,000 after buying an additional 23,931 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,578,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,816,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,688,000 after buying an additional 23,774 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.