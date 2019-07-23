Raymond James Trust N.A. Makes New $206,000 Investment in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 865 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 52.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTAS traded up $1.33 on Tuesday, hitting $260.36. 13,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,604. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.52. The company has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $155.98 and a 1-year high of $263.82.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $217.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Continental in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,090 ($40.38) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.06.

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 6,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.20, for a total value of $1,389,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,600.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

