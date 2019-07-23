Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,390 Shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REZI. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Resideo Technologies news, insider Michael G. Nefkens acquired 4,964 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,570.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Montgomery Kelly acquired 2,530 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.67 per share, with a total value of $49,765.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 20,074 shares of company stock valued at $407,561. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE REZI traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $19.24. The company had a trading volume of 21,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,104. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Resideo Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $28.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.81.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

