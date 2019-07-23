RChain Price Down 6.2% Over Last Week (RHOC)

RChain (CURRENCY:RHOC) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One RChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0606 or 0.00000599 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitinka, OOOBTC, BitMart and ChaoEX. In the last seven days, RChain has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. RChain has a market capitalization of $22.66 million and approximately $80,062.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00295179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009901 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.88 or 0.01699151 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000848 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00023528 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00115003 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000734 BTC.

About RChain

RChain’s genesis date was December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,789,868 tokens. The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative. RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling RChain

RChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bitinka, BitMart, OOOBTC, Kucoin, ChaoEX, AirSwap and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

