RDS-A (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

RDS-A (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.33.

RDS-A has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded RDS-A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank upgraded RDS-A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RDS-A in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded RDS-A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

OTCMKTS:RDS-A traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.79. 1,858,777 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.41.

RDS-A Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company also liquefies gas; converts natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products; markets and transports oil and gas; and extracts bitumen from mined oil sands and converts it to synthetic crude oil.

