RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of RP opened at $63.36 on Friday. RealPage has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $66.25. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.60 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $234.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that RealPage will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alfred R. Berkeley III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $179,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,588,111.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas C. Ernst, Jr. sold 1,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $75,162.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,755.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 981,793 shares of company stock valued at $57,315,347. Insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 25.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,441,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,860,000 after buying an additional 692,342 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 14.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,954,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,278,000 after purchasing an additional 372,878 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 16.8% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,831,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,146,000 after purchasing an additional 262,924 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 16.6% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,554,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,357,000 after purchasing an additional 221,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage during the fourth quarter valued at $1,743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

