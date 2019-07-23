Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Advaxis (ADXS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ: ADXS) in the last few weeks:

7/22/2019 – Advaxis was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Advaxis, Inc. is a development stage biotechnology company focused on developing safe and effective cancer vaccines that utilize multiple mechanisms of immunity. The Company is developing a live Listeria vaccine technology under license from the University of Pennsylvania which secretes a protein sequence containing a tumor-specific antigen. The Company believes this vaccine technology is capable of stimulating the body's immune system to process and recognize the antigen as if it were foreign, generating an immune response able to attack the cancer. It also considers this to be a broadly enabling platform technology that can be applied to the treatment of many types of cancers, infectious diseases and auto-immune disorders. The Company's products in development include Lovaxin C and Lovaxin B, Lovaxin P. "

7/18/2019 – Advaxis was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/8/2019 – Advaxis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

7/2/2019 – Advaxis was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/1/2019 – Advaxis was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/25/2019 – Advaxis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

6/18/2019 – Advaxis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

6/12/2019 – Advaxis had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They wrote, “We maintain our Neutral rating of ADXS and our 12-month price target of $4.30 per share. We derive our price target based on the average of two valuation methods: (1) price-sales multiple (6x 2026 sales estimate at 20% discount); and (2) price-earnings multiple (19x 2026 earnings estimate at 20% discount).””

6/3/2019 – Advaxis was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADXS traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.70. 3,398,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,873. Advaxis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $24.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 3.30.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million. Advaxis had a negative return on equity of 86.88% and a negative net margin of 126.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advaxis, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Advaxis by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,446,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 43,368 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Advaxis by 2,468.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 369,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 355,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Advaxis by 5,970.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 562,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 553,031 shares during the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advaxis, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) for the treatment of head and neck cancer.

