Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Mastercraft Boat (MCFT)

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ: MCFT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/23/2019 – Mastercraft Boat was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/22/2019 – Mastercraft Boat was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating.

7/20/2019 – Mastercraft Boat was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures and markets recreational powerboats through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers boats and boat trailers; replacement and aftermarket boat parts and accessories as well as manufactures pontoon boats. MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc., formerly known as MCBC Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Vonore, Tennessee. “

7/11/2019 – Mastercraft Boat was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures and markets recreational powerboats through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers boats and boat trailers; replacement and aftermarket boat parts and accessories as well as manufactures pontoon boats. MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc., formerly known as MCBC Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Vonore, Tennessee. “

7/3/2019 – Mastercraft Boat was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures and markets recreational powerboats through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers boats and boat trailers; replacement and aftermarket boat parts and accessories as well as manufactures pontoon boats. MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc., formerly known as MCBC Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Vonore, Tennessee. “

6/1/2019 – Mastercraft Boat was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures and markets recreational powerboats through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers boats and boat trailers; replacement and aftermarket boat parts and accessories as well as manufactures pontoon boats. MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc., formerly known as MCBC Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Vonore, Tennessee. “

5/31/2019 – Mastercraft Boat was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures and markets recreational powerboats through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers boats and boat trailers; replacement and aftermarket boat parts and accessories as well as manufactures pontoon boats. MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc., formerly known as MCBC Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Vonore, Tennessee. “

5/24/2019 – Mastercraft Boat was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

5/24/2019 – Mastercraft Boat was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

MCFT stock traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $17.11. 13,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,700. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.35. Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $39.50. The company has a market cap of $349.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $128.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.72 million. Mastercraft Boat had a return on equity of 73.69% and a net margin of 10.15%. Mastercraft Boat’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick May bought 4,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $100,691.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,200.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederick A. Brightbill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $104,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,323 shares in the company, valued at $611,091.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

