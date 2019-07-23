Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Bought by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,010,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,826,000 after purchasing an additional 98,319 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Robert Half International by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Robert Half International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,344,000 after purchasing an additional 27,335 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Robert Half International by 28,505.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 22,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 22,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Robert Half International by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 252,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after purchasing an additional 159,364 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RHI traded up $1.43 on Tuesday, reaching $58.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,069,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,694. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.79 and a twelve month high of $79.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Robert Half International had a return on equity of 40.97% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.40.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

