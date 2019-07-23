Robert W. Baird Analysts Give Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) a $148.00 Price Target

Robert W. Baird set a $148.00 price target on Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TSS. Barclays set a $89.00 price target on Franco Nevada and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim restated a hold rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Tourmaline Oil from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.36.

TSS stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.33. 925,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,422. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Total System Services has a 1-year low of $75.58 and a 1-year high of $135.47.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Total System Services had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $980.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Total System Services will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Total System Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Total System Services during the 4th quarter worth about $136,526,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Total System Services by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,210,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $98,397,000 after buying an additional 564,126 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Total System Services by 326.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 669,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $63,608,000 after buying an additional 512,668 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Total System Services during the 1st quarter worth about $31,448,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Total System Services by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 670,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $63,733,000 after buying an additional 260,065 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Issuer Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

