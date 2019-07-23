Rockex Mining (CNSX:RXM) Shares Up 40%

Rockex Mining Corp (CNSX:RXM)’s stock price was up 40% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, approximately 19,021 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03.

About Rockex Mining (CNSX:RXM)

Rockex Mining Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Western Lake St. Joseph iron ore project with 216 contiguous mining claims covering an area of approximately 3,890 hectares located in the Patricia Mining Division of Ontario.

