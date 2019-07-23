Rollins, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%.

Rollins has increased its dividend payment by an average of 24.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Rollins has a dividend payout ratio of 38.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Rollins to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.2%.

NYSE:ROL traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $38.14. 69,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.73 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.39. Rollins has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.91.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $429.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.55 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.78% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Rollins will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROL. ValuEngine raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Nomura increased their price target on Spotify from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Rollins in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.90 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.54.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

