Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) a $177.00 Price Target

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) has been given a $177.00 target price by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HON. Barclays set a $89.00 price target on Franco Nevada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.21.

Shares of HON traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,820,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,520. The firm has a market cap of $125.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $123.48 and a 52-week high of $178.47.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vimal Kapur sold 5,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total transaction of $847,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Honeywell International by 20.7% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,869 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $6,519,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 65,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 202,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

