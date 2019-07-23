Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give United Rentals (NYSE:URI) a $164.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a $164.00 price objective on United Rentals (NYSE:URI) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. OTR Global cut shares of United Rentals to a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered United Rentals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Northcoast Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.82.

NYSE:URI traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,793,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,636. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.56. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $94.28 and a 52 week high of $173.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 41.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 19.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald C. Roof purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.27 per share, with a total value of $591,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 38,580 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total value of $5,002,668.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,881,673.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,261 shares of company stock valued at $29,791,035 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,880,000 after acquiring an additional 63,099 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 1,162.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 36,050 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $554,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in United Rentals by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 401,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,120,000 after acquiring an additional 24,262 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

