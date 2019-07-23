Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Lowered to $139.00 at Deutsche Bank

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank from $145.00 to $139.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wedbush restated a buy rating on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.67.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $111.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $89.48 and a 1-year high of $133.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.60%.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $2,204,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 910,639 shares in the company, valued at $100,370,630.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henry L. Pujol sold 4,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.20, for a total transaction of $529,978.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,834 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,902 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 399,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,031,000 after buying an additional 67,439 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 68,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,812,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

