Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s FY2020 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RGLD. ValuEngine cut shares of Intersect ENT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Zai Lab from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.35.

RGLD stock opened at $118.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 67.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 5.13. Royal Gold has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $118.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.21.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.32 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.23%.

In other Royal Gold news, CEO Tony A. Jensen sold 38,821 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total value of $3,587,836.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony A. Jensen sold 31,936 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total transaction of $2,989,848.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,423 shares of company stock worth $8,138,746. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 762.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

