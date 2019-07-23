RUSGOVBETF/ETF (ASX:RGB) Stock Price Up 0.1%

RUSGOVBETF/ETF (ASX:RGB)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$22.83 ($16.19) and last traded at A$22.82 ($16.18), approximately 4,236 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$22.79 ($16.16).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$22.88.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.324 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from RUSGOVBETF/ETF’s previous Interim dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th.

