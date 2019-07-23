Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Acquired by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Sabre were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SABR. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabre during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sabre by 92.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Sabre during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sabre alerts:

SABR traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,942. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Sabre Corp has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $26.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.55. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.76.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Sabre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sabre’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sabre Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Sabre’s payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

In other Sabre news, insider David J. Shirk sold 10,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $237,151.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on SABR shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. William Blair lowered Sabre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Paycom Software from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their target price on Sabre from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sabre presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.23.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.