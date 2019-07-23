salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,570 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up about 1.8% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 18.8% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 40.7% during the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,711,659 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $259,710,000 after buying an additional 495,428 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 3.5% during the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 8,774 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 5.3% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,592 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 5.3% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,081 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $1.45 on Tuesday, hitting $156.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,627,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,642,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.29. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $113.60 and a 1 year high of $167.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.70.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark J. Hawkins sold 15,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.31, for a total value of $2,402,281.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,834,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Amy E. Weaver sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $1,063,958.09. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 32,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,420,226.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 354,555 shares of company stock worth $55,382,838 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $189.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America set a $4.00 target price on GameStop and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $210.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.97.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

