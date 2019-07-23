SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €130.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Warburg Research set a €1.45 ($1.69) target price on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. HSBC downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €122.43 ($142.37).

ETR:SAP opened at €111.24 ($129.35) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €117.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41. SAP has a one year low of €83.95 ($97.62) and a one year high of €125.00 ($145.35). The firm has a market cap of $132.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.76.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

