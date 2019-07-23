SAP (NYSE:SAP) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SAP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group to $55.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. HSBC cut shares of EFG EUROBANK ER/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Viewray from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.50.

NYSE:SAP opened at $124.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.61. SAP has a 52-week low of $94.81 and a 52-week high of $140.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $153.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.08.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The software maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. SAP had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SAP will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth $27,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in SAP during the first quarter worth $31,000. 4.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

