SAP (NYSE:SAP) Given a $140.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

SAP (NYSE:SAP) has been given a $140.00 price objective by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC cut EFG EUROBANK ER/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Principal Financial Group to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.63.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.63. 871,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,412. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.61. The stock has a market cap of $153.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. SAP has a 12-month low of $94.81 and a 12-month high of $140.62.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The software maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SAP will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 28,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,834 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.