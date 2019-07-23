Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock Holdings Lowered by FC Advisory LLC

FC Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Asset Planning Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 51.8% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $79,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $84,000.

SCHG stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.60. The company had a trading volume of 386,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,918. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.45. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.30 and a fifty-two week high of $86.36.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

