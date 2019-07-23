Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) is Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 7.1% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 997,975.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,018,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,935 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,158,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8,901.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 488,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,039,000 after purchasing an additional 482,736 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,474,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,083,000 after purchasing an additional 391,542 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 182.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 483,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,807,000 after purchasing an additional 312,771 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $57.91. The company had a trading volume of 235,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,564. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.91. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.97 and a 1 year high of $58.83.

