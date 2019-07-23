Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of Seabridge Gold stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $14.27. The company had a trading volume of 376,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,256. The company has a market capitalization of $881.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.88 and a beta of 0.12. Seabridge Gold has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.23.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Analysts predict that Seabridge Gold will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Seabridge Gold by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,266,000 after acquiring an additional 116,420 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 0.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,007,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 1,113.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 315,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 289,541 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 77,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 57.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 127,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 46,320 shares in the last quarter. 23.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

