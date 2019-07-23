Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Given a $37.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 target price on Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) in a research note released on Sunday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on STX. ValuEngine cut TheStreet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut YRC Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus raised their price target on First Solar to $66.00 and gave the company an average rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Valener from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.94.

NASDAQ:STX traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.73. 1,102,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,167,906. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $35.38 and a 1 year high of $57.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.68.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 90.33% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $237,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 10,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,876,251. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,656,503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $912,904,000 after buying an additional 600,068 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,734,970 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $945,106,000 after acquiring an additional 221,030 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,292,119 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $111,134,000 after acquiring an additional 409,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $110,985,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,957,420 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $75,531,000 after acquiring an additional 439,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

