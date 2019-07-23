SEGRO’s (SGRO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO) in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated an under review rating on shares of Motif Bio in a report on Monday, July 15th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,290 ($16.86) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,800 ($36.59) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded to a buy rating and set a GBX 1,180 ($15.42) price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEGRO presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 757 ($9.89).

SGRO opened at GBX 753.20 ($9.84) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 735.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19. SEGRO has a 1 year low of GBX 577.60 ($7.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 763.40 ($9.98).

In other SEGRO news, insider Soumen Das sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 727 ($9.50), for a total transaction of £799,700 ($1,044,949.69). Also, insider Liz Reilly sold 4,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 686 ($8.96), for a total value of £34,265.70 ($44,774.21). Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,303 shares of company stock valued at $153,263,714.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

