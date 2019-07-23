Selz Capital LLC Cuts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Selz Capital LLC cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.0% of Selz Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Selz Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spence Asset Management raised its position in Amazon.com by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 25 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $8.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,994.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,481,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,244. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,050.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,908.20. The company has a market cap of $967.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $2.48. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $59.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $123.00 price target on Hershey and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,070.00 to $2,225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,210.83.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,934.42, for a total transaction of $4,836,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,344,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $14,616,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,228,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,993 shares of company stock worth $36,698,207 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

