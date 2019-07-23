Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Position Lessened by Eii Capital Management Inc.

Eii Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Seritage Growth Properties were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 453.5% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

Seritage Growth Properties stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.02. 509,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,524. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 7.62. Seritage Growth Properties has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $51.89.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.86 million for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 44.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 206 wholly-owned properties and 26 joint venture properties totaling approximately 36.3 million square feet of space across 48 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

