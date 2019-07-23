Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) Shares Sold by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI decreased its position in Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Ship Finance International were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Ship Finance International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ship Finance International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,668,540 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,590,000 after acquiring an additional 9,737 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ship Finance International during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Planning Solutions Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ship Finance International by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Planning Solutions Group LLC now owns 79,591 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ship Finance International by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,911 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. 28.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFL traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32. Ship Finance International Limited has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $15.10.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Ship Finance International had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $116.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ship Finance International Limited will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.74%. Ship Finance International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.92%.

SFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Unit from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ship Finance International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

