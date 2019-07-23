Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.

Simulations Plus has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Simulations Plus has a payout ratio of 60.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Simulations Plus to earn $0.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.

Shares of SLP stock opened at $34.87 on Tuesday. Simulations Plus has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $36.20. The company has a market cap of $600.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.79 and a beta of -0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.83.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $474,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,178,083 shares in the company, valued at $132,921,390.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

