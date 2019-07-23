Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc (TSE:ZZZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc (TSE:ZZZ) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.31.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZZZ. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Calfrac Well Services from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a $31.00 target price on shares of Mylan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

ZZZ stock traded down C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$18.20. 31,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,556. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.76. The firm has a market cap of $691.31 million and a PE ratio of 12.05. Sleep Country Canada has a 1-year low of C$16.01 and a 1-year high of C$33.20.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$149.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$156.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sleep Country Canada will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, and other sleep accessories.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.