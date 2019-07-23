SmartFinancial (SMBK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.06 million. On average, analysts expect SmartFinancial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $22.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. SmartFinancial has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $26.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.55.

In other news, Director Monique Berke acquired 4,000 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.21 per share, for a total transaction of $84,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

SMBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. FIG Partners reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Business First Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.