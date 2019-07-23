Smartlands Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.89 Million (SLT)

Smartlands (CURRENCY:SLT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Smartlands has a total market capitalization of $5.89 million and approximately $4,105.00 worth of Smartlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Smartlands has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. One Smartlands token can now be bought for about $1.15 or 0.00011905 BTC on major exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Stellarport and Exrates.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00296587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010289 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.61 or 0.01677244 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000850 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00023996 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00113701 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000733 BTC.

About Smartlands

Smartlands’ genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Smartlands’ total supply is 7,186,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 tokens. Smartlands’ official website is smartlands.io. The official message board for Smartlands is medium.com/@smartlands. Smartlands’ official Twitter account is @smartlands and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Smartlands is /r/SmartlandsPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Smartlands

Smartlands can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Stellarport and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartlands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartlands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

