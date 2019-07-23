Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2,425.50

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,425.50 and traded as low as $2,566.00. Smurfit Kappa Group shares last traded at $2,672.00, with a volume of 604,178 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SKG shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of First Horizon National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on shares of in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,691.67 ($35.17).

The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,434.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.39.

About Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

