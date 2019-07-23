Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Given a $164.00 Price Target by Robert W. Baird Analysts

Robert W. Baird set a $164.00 target price on Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SNA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Propetro from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $172.60.

SNA stock traded up $4.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.84. 481,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,240. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Snap-on has a fifty-two week low of $135.29 and a fifty-two week high of $189.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.74.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $951.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.33 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.40%. Snap-on’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Snap-on will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 2,800 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total transaction of $421,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 128 shares in the company, valued at $19,251.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,403 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $3,193,733.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 326.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 120.5% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter worth $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 408.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter worth $65,000.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

