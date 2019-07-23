Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target Lowered to C$34.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$34.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 57.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of TRANSAT AT from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$1.90 price target on shares of Troilus Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$37.88.

Shares of Snc-Lavalin Group stock traded down C$2.24 on Tuesday, reaching C$21.56. 2,208,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,308. Snc-Lavalin Group has a 52 week low of C$21.35 and a 52 week high of C$57.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$25.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.91.

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.38). The firm had revenue of C$2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.22 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Snc-Lavalin Group will post 2.6199998 EPS for the current year.

About Snc-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

