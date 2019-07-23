SolarCoin Price Reaches $0.0249 (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One SolarCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex, Lykke Exchange and CoinExchange. SolarCoin has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and $1,500.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded up 120.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.90 or 0.00918117 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00012922 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00017096 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000565 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003464 BTC.

SolarCoin Coin Profile

SLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,738,409 coins and its circulating supply is 54,066,089 coins. SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR.

Buying and Selling SolarCoin

SolarCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex, Livecoin and Lykke Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolarCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

