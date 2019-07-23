SOLVE (SOLVE) Market Capitalization Achieves $65.11 Million

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded down 15.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One SOLVE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002055 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and KuCoin. Over the last week, SOLVE has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $65.11 million and $2.37 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00296587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.39 or 0.01676565 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000851 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00023993 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00113115 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000739 BTC.

About SOLVE

SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 327,122,058 tokens. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation.

SOLVE Token Trading

SOLVE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

