Sonim Technologies (SONM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect Sonim Technologies to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Sonim Technologies has set its Q2 2019 guidance at EPS.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.48 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Sonim Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SONM opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. Sonim Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $18.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.27.

In related news, Director John Kneuer bought 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.98 per share, for a total transaction of $53,436.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Plaschke sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $306,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SONM shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. National Securities raised Sonim Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. CIBC started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Sonim Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Sonim Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

