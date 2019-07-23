Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Given a $70.00 Price Target by Robert W. Baird Analysts

Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 price target on Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SON. Vertical Research cut shares of Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Rentals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.71.

NYSE SON traded up $1.35 on Friday, reaching $60.55. 516,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,885. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $66.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Sonoco Products’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.04%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $50,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,140.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP R. Howard Coker sold 6,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $401,618.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,323,789.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 102.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 54.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at $78,000. 73.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

