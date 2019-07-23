SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Purchased by Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 207.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,298 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 4.2% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 14,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Stratford Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratford Consulting LLC now owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.75. 418,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,134. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $29.98 and a 1-year high of $30.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.69.

