SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,604 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. owned about 0.25% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 90.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 724,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,512,000 after purchasing an additional 344,284 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,097,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4,688.9% in the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 45,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 45,013 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 105,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 26,690 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 59,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 22,005 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XME traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.71. 2,297,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,327,726. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.39.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

